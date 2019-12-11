Vigil@nce - Siemens SIMATIC: Man-in-the-Middle via 102/tcp
February 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: SIMATIC.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition. Provenance: internet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/12/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can act as a Man-in-the-Middle via 102/tcp on Siemens SIMATIC, in order to read or write data in the session.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
