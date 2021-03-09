Vigil@nce - Siemens RUGGEDCOM RM1224: denial of service via Failed SSH Authentication

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: ROS, ROX, RuggedSwitch.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 09/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Failed SSH Authentication of Siemens RUGGEDCOM RM1224, in order to trigger a denial of service.

