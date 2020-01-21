Vigil@nce - Samba: three vulnerabilities
March 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, openSUSE Leap, Samba, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Synology DSM, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 21/01/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Samba.
