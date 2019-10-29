Vigil@nce - Samba: three vulnerabilities
December 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, IBM i, openSUSE Leap, Samba, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Synology DSM, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, denial of service on service.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 29/10/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Samba.
