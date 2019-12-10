Vigil@nce - Samba: privilege escalation via DelegationNotAllowed S4U2Self

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, openSUSE Leap, Samba, SLES, Synology DSM, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 10/12/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via DelegationNotAllowed S4U2Self of Samba, in order to escalate his privileges.

