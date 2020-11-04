Vigil@nce - Salt: privilege escalation via API
January 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 04/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via API of Salt, in order to escalate his privileges.
