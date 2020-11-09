Vigil@nce - SUSE yast2-multipath: file corruption via Static Temporary Filename
January 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 09/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can create a symbolic link, in order to alter the pointed file, with privileges of SUSE yast2-multipath.
