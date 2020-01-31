Vigil@nce - SUSE wicked: use after free via DHCP6 Client Options
March 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service.
Provenance: LAN.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 31/01/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force the usage of a freed memory area via DHCP6 Client Options of SUSE wicked, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
