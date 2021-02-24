Vigil@nce - SUSE pcp: read-write access via Recursive Chown

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 24/02/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions via Recursive Chown of SUSE pcp, in order to read or alter data.

