Vigil@nce - SUSE pcp: read-write access via Recursive Chown
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 24/02/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions via Recursive Chown of SUSE pcp, in order to read or alter data.
