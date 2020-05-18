Vigil@nce - SUSE autoyast2: unchecked recording of PGP keys
July 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights.
Provenance: internet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/05/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can make SUSE autoyast2 point to a package archive, in order to make it import unchecked PGP signature keys.
