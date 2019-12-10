Vigil@nce - SUSE LE: read-write access via Postgresql Directory Permissions

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 10/12/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions via Postgresql Directory Permissions of SUSE LE, in order to read or alter data.

