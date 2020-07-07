Vigil@nce - SUSE LE: privilege escalation via OPENLDAP_CONFIG_BACKEND

July 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights.

Provenance: privileged account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 07/07/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via OPENLDAP_CONFIG_BACKEND of SUSE LE, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...