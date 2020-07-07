Vigil@nce - SUSE LE: privilege escalation via OPENLDAP_CONFIG_BACKEND
July 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights.
Provenance: privileged account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 07/07/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via OPENLDAP_CONFIG_BACKEND of SUSE LE, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
