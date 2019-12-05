Vigil@nce - SUSE LE: privilege escalation via Symbolic Links
February 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 05/12/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Symbolic Links of SUSE LE, in order to escalate his privileges.
