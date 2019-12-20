Vigil@nce - SUSE LE: file corruption via trousers
January 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: SLES.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 20/12/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can create a symbolic link during the installation or the update of the trousers package, in order to alter the pointed file, with root privileges.
