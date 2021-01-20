Vigil@nce - SQLite: use after free via SQL Query
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: SQLite, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 20/01/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force the usage of a freed memory area via SQL Query of SQLite, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
