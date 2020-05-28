Vigil@nce - SQLite: three vulnerabilities
June 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, SQLite, Ubuntu.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on client.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 28/05/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of SQLite.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter