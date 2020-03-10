Vigil@nce - SQLite: three vulnerabilities
May 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: MariaDB precise, MySQL Community, MySQL Enterprise, Percona Server, RHEL, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 10/03/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of SQLite.
