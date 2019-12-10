Vigil@nce - SQLite: read-write access via PRAGMA Integrity_check Comparison Operator
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: SQLite.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 10/12/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions via PRAGMA Integrity_check Comparison Operator of SQLite, in order to read or alter data.
