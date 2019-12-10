Vigil@nce - SQLite: privilege escalation via Shadow Table Name

February 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: SQLite.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 10/12/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Shadow Table Name of SQLite, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...