Vigil@nce - SQLite: out-of-bounds memory reading via SELECT ON/USING
January 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Chrome, Edge Chromium, openSUSE Leap, Opera, RHEL, SQLite, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 04/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force a read at an invalid address via SELECT ON/USING of SQLite, in order to trigger a denial of service, or to obtain sensitive information.
