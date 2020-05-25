Vigil@nce - SQLite: integer overflow via sqlite3_str_vappendf
July 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Oracle Communications, SQLite, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 25/05/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger an integer overflow via sqlite3_str_vappendf() of SQLite, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter