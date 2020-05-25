Vigil@nce - SQLite: integer overflow via sqlite3_str_vappendf

July 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Oracle Communications, SQLite, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 25/05/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger an integer overflow via sqlite3_str_vappendf() of SQLite, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

