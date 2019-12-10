Vigil@nce - SQLite: denial of service via Unused CTE View Recursion

February 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: SQLite.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 10/12/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Unused CTE View Recursion of SQLite, in order to trigger a denial of service.

