Vigil@nce - SQLite: NULL pointer dereference via flattenSubquery

April 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Chrome, Edge Chromium, openSUSE Leap, Opera, RHEL, SQLite, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 05/02/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force a NULL pointer to be dereferenced via flattenSubquery() of SQLite, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...