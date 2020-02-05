Vigil@nce - SQLite: NULL pointer dereference via multiSelect
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Chrome, Edge Chromium, openSUSE Leap, Opera, RHEL, SQLite, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 05/02/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force a NULL pointer to be dereferenced via multiSelect() of SQLite, in order to trigger a denial of service.
