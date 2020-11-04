Vigil@nce - SPICE vdagent: four vulnerabilities
January 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 04/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of SPICE vdagent.
