Vigil@nce - SPICE vdagent: four vulnerabilities

January 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, denial of service on service.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 04/11/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of SPICE vdagent.

