Vigil@nce - SIMATIC: information disclosure via Password Protected Pictures

April 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: SIMATIC.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 09/02/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Password Protected Pictures of SIMATIC, in order to obtain sensitive information.

