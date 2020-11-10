Vigil@nce - SIMATIC S7-300: denial of service via Port 102 Packets

January 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: SIMATIC.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 10/11/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Port 102 Packets of SIMATIC S7-300, in order to trigger a denial of service.

