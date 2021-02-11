Vigil@nce - RubyGem Mechanize: code execution via Command Injection
April 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/02/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via Command Injection of RubyGem Mechanize, in order to run code.
