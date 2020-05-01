Vigil@nce - Ruby: information disclosure via Socket Library
July 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, openSUSE Leap, Puppet.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 01/05/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can read a memory fragment via Socket Library of Ruby, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
