Vigil@nce - Ruby: information disclosure via File.fnmatch NUL Character Injection

January 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 26/11/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via File.fnmatch NUL Character Injection of Ruby, in order to obtain sensitive information.

