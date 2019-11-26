Vigil@nce - Ruby: information disclosure via File.fnmatch NUL Character Injection
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 26/11/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via File.fnmatch NUL Character Injection of Ruby, in order to obtain sensitive information.
