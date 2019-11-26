Vigil@nce - Ruby: denial of service via WEBrick Service Regular Expression
January 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 26/11/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via WEBrick Service Regular Expression of Ruby, in order to trigger a denial of service.
