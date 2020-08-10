Vigil@nce - Ruby Kramdown: code execution via template option

October 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 10/08/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via template option of Ruby Kramdown, in order to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...