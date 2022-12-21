Vigil@nce - RoundCube Webmail: no encryption via Multipart Re-sent Email, analyzed on 17/10/2022
December 2022 by Vigil@nce
An attacker can access data on RoundCube Webmail, via Multipart Re-sent Email, in order to read sensitive information.
Vigil@nce - RoundCube Webmail: no encryption via Multipart Re-sent Email, analyzed on 17/10/2022
December 2022 by Vigil@nce
An attacker can access data on RoundCube Webmail, via Multipart Re-sent Email, in order to read sensitive information.
New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr