Vigil@nce - Redmine: multiple vulnerabilities
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: client access/rights, data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 22/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Redmine.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
