Vigil@nce - Red Hat JBoss EAP: three vulnerabilities

May 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: JBoss EAP by Red Hat, Red Hat SSO.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 13/03/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...