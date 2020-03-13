Vigil@nce - Red Hat JBoss EAP: three vulnerabilities
May 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: JBoss EAP by Red Hat, Red Hat SSO.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 13/03/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform.
