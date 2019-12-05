Vigil@nce - RabbitMQ C Client: integer overflow via amqp_handle_input
February 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on client.
Provenance: intranet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 05/12/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger an integer overflow via amqp_handle_input() of RabbitMQ C Client, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
