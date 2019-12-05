Vigil@nce - RabbitMQ C Client: integer overflow via amqp_handle_input

February 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on client.

Provenance: intranet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 05/12/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger an integer overflow via amqp_handle_input() of RabbitMQ C Client, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

