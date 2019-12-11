Vigil@nce - RUGGEDCOM ROS: two vulnerabilities
February 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: ROS, RuggedSwitch.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights, denial of service on server.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/12/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of RUGGEDCOM ROS.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
