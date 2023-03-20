Vigil@nce - RUGGEDCOM RM1224: denial of service via TCP Event Service, analyzed on 11/10/2022
December 2022 by Vigil@nce
An attacker can cause a fatal error of RUGGEDCOM RM1224, via TCP Event Service, in order to trigger a denial of service.
