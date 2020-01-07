Vigil@nce - RSA Authentication Manager: Cross Site Request Forgery

March 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Request Forgery of RSA Authentication Manager, in order to force the victim to perform operations.

Impacted products: RSA Authentication Manager.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 07/01/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The RSA Authentication Manager product offers a web service.

However, the origin of queries is not checked. They can for example originate from an image included in an HTML document.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Request Forgery of RSA Authentication Manager, in order to force the victim to perform operations.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...