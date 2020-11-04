Vigil@nce - RHEL 8: memory corruption via Bluetooth L2CAP Regression
January 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: RHEL.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server.
Provenance: radio connection.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 04/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a memory corruption via Bluetooth L2CAP Regression of RHEL 8, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
