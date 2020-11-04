Vigil@nce - RHEL 8: information disclosure via Bluetooth A2MP Regression

January 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: RHEL.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: radio connection.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 04/11/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Bluetooth A2MP Regression of RHEL 8, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...