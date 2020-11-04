Vigil@nce - RHEL 8: information disclosure via /proc/sys/kernel/rh_features
November 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: RHEL.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 04/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can read a memory fragment via /proc/sys/kernel/rh_features of RHEL 8, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
