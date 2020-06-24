Vigil@nce - RHEL 7: privilege escalation via Runc CVE-2016-9962 Regression

July 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: RHEL.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: privileged shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 24/06/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Runc CVE-2016-9962 Regression of RHEL 7, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...