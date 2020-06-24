Vigil@nce - RHEL 7: privilege escalation via Runc CVE-2016-9962 Regression
July 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: RHEL.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: privileged shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 24/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Runc CVE-2016-9962 Regression of RHEL 7, in order to escalate his privileges.
