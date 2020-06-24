Vigil@nce - RHEL 7: code execution via Runc CVE-2019-5736 Regression
August 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: RHEL.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 24/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via Runc CVE-2019-5736 Regression of RHEL 7, in order to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter