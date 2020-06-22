Vigil@nce - RHEL 7 Unbound: denial of service via Amplification

August 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: RHEL.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 22/06/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Amplification of RHEL 7 Unbound, in order to trigger a denial of service.

