Vigil@nce - RHEL 7 Unbound: denial of service via Amplification
August 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: RHEL.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 22/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Amplification of RHEL 7 Unbound, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
