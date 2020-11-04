Vigil@nce - Qt5: denial of service via WebSocket 2GB Frames
November 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: RHEL.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 04/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via WebSocket 2GB Frames of Qt5, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
