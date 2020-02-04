Vigil@nce - Qt5: code execution via Plugin Current Directory Load

April 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 04/02/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via Plugin Current Directory Load of Qt5, in order to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...