Vigil@nce - Qt5: code execution via Plugin Side Load
April 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 03/02/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via Plugin Side Load of Qt5, in order to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
