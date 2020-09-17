Vigil@nce - QEMU: use after free via hw/usb/hcd-ehci.c

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: QEMU.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 17/09/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker, inside a guest system, can force the usage of a freed memory area via hw/usb/hcd-ehci.c of QEMU, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code on the host system.

