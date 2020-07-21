Vigil@nce - QEMU: use after free via e1000e
September 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: QEMU.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 21/07/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker, inside a guest system, can force the usage of a freed memory area via e1000e of QEMU, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code on the host system.
